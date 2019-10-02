ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday will offer weather a lot like Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The breezy onshore flow may trigger a stray shower at times but coverage will be minimal. Winds from the east-northeast will be between 5 and 15 mph with higher gusts.

Another isolated coastal shower will be possible Wednesday. Otherwise, expect fair skies. Lows will drop to the low to mid 70s, although cooler readings near 70 will be found north and west of Interstate 4.

Similar weather will unfold Thursday and Friday with low coverage of daily showers, onshore winds, and a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will consistently hover around 90 degrees, not far from the seasonal average of 88 degrees.

In the tropics, the main feature is Hurricane Lorenzo passing west of the Azores. There are a few other disturbances flagged with a low chance of development.

One is in the northwest Caribbean Sea and the other is east of the southeastern Bahamas. Neither is projected to directly impact Florida.

The hurricane season continues through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Long period swells will result from distant Hurricane Lorenzo. Paired with the steady onshore flow, this will yield to poor boating and surf conditions.

Seas offshore will range between 5 and 7 feet. In the nearshore waters, there will be a high risk of rip currents.

Minor coastal flooding is possible around high tide due to the tide cycles this week being among the highest of the year.

