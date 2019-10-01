ORLANDO, Fla. — Few changes will be found on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The breezy onshore flow may generate a stray shower at times.

Winds from the east-northeast will be between 5 and 15 mph with higher gusts. It will remain quiet tonight an isolated coastal shower possible. Lows will drop to the low to mid 70s for most.

Similar weather will unfold each day this week with minimal coverage of daily showers, onshore winds, and a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will consistently hover around 90 degrees, not far from the seasonal average of 88 degrees.

In the tropics, the main feature is Hurricane Lorenzo over open water. It will be heading northeast in the general direction of the Azores.

There are a few other disturbances flagged with a low chance of development. One is in the northeast Caribbean Sea and the other is east of the southeastern Bahamas.

Neither is projected to directly impact Florida.

The hurricane season continues through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A small-craft advisory continues for boaters on Tuesday. Seas offshore will range between 6 and 8 feet. Long period swells will result from distant Hurricane Lorenzo.

In the nearshore waters, it will be poor for surfing with a high risk of rip currents.

Minor coastal flooding is possible around high tide due to the tide cycles this week being among the highest of the year.

