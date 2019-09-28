ORLANDO, Fla. — The pattern is slowly going to be changing across central Florida with the chance of showers gradually rising through the upcoming week.

This weekend will be fairly nice with just a slight chance for a few showers today and tomorrow.

Skies will be partly sunny both days with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows will drop back into the mid to upper 70s for Sunday morning.

The coverage of rain both today and on Sunday will be at 20 percent.

An onshore wind, out of the east, will continue to pick up heading into Monday. This will make for some breezy afternoons to start the week.

This onshore will also make for dangerous surfing and boating conditions in the coming days. The wind will also pull in more moisture for a better chance at rain by mid to late week.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s for most of the week with a few spots likely hitting 90 degrees. Morning temperatures will start out in the low to mid-70s.

The coverage of rain will go up to 30 to 40 percent by mid to late week.

Lorenzo is the only named storm in the Atlantic basin and this storm poses no threat to the United States. It will continue to maintain hurricane strength through mid-week before weakening as it runs into cooler ocean temperatures. Lorenzo could impact portions of the Azores this week as a hurricane before weakening, however. Outside of Lorenzo, there are no other named storms or any areas to watch for right now.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor today with a small east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents. It is always best to swim near a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Increasing onshore winds and wave chops, coupled with building long period swells from large, distant Hurricane Lorenzo will impact the surf starting Sunday. This will result in increasingly hazardous seas and surf, as well as a high risk of rip currents for several days this week.

Boating conditions will be okay today with building seas on Sunday. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet today with the winds out of the east from 5 to 15 knots. The winds will increase in speed this afternoon. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal with a slight chance for a few showers.

