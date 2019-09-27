ORLANDO, Fla. — It is another quiet start across Central Florida Friday morning, with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies.

The partly cloudy conditions will continue throughout the day, with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few very isolated sprinkles will be possible Friday afternoon, but the majority of the area will stay dry.

Friday evening also looks good, with dry conditions and clearing skies. Temperatures for the evening will fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

The quiet weather continues to start the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies once again on Saturday, with just a few sprinkles developing. It will turn breezy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances will return for Sunday. More moisture begins to work back into the area, but just isolated rain showers are expected. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Better rain chances arrive for next week. Even more moisture pushes into the area, resulting in more scattered showers. The best chance for activity will likely be in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Karen continues to barely hang on in the western Atlantic. Karen is very weak and will likely become a remnant low this weekend.

Hurricane Lorenzo remains a powerful Category 4 storm in the central Atlantic. Lorenzo is expected to turn to the north and then northeast in the open Atlantic.

For the most part, Lorenzo will remain out to sea but could threaten the western Azores late next week.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Friday will be another good day for boating, with light easterly winds and seas 2 to 3 feet. Surfers will find poor conditions, with a small east-southeasterly swell mix.

The rip current threat is moderate for today, with Atlantic water temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

