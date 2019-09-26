ORLANDO, Fla. — It is another quiet morning across Central Florida, but the humidity has returned to the region.

The humidity will be with us throughout the day, with mostly dry conditions. Highs for Thursday will be in the low 90s.

More quiet weather is ahead for Thursday evening, with clearing skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Expect mostly clear skies for the remainder of the overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

The dry weather pattern continues into Friday. Dry air remains in place across the area, creating minimal rain chances to close the workweek. Highs for Friday will be in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Changes do arrive for the weekend. Some moisture begins to return to the area, resulting in widely scattered showers.

The best chance for rain will be on Sunday, and the majority of the area will stay dry. Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances increase for next week. Even more moisture will work into the region, bringing slightly higher rain chances to the area. Temperatures next week will be in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Karen is barely hanging on Thursday morning. The very disorganized system may fall apart later Thursday morning. The remnants of Karen will slowly float around the western Atlantic this weekend.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Lorenzo continues to power up in the open waters of the Atlantic. Lorenzo is a Category 2 storm and will likely become a major hurricane later Thursday. Lorenzo will stay out to sea in the central Atlantic.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

It is shaping up to be a pretty good day for boating, with southwest winds turning southeasterly and seas 2-3 feet. Surfers will find poor-to-fair conditions, with a smaller east-northeasterly swell.

The rip current threat is moderate-to-high once again, and swimming is again discouraged in the Atlantic.

