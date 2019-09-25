ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry weather will hold on for a few more days before you may need the rain gear coming up, as Wednesday will pick up where Monday and Tuesday left off.

Wednesday will feature more sunshine and temperatures that will be warm. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s along the coast with temperatures reaching the lower 90s farther inland.

Skies will stay quiet overnight with temperatures falling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for your Thursday morning.

You can leave the rain gear at home for another day on Thursday. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny Thursday too. High temperatures will be a touch warmer with many spots feeling the lower 90s.

Onshore, easterly winds will help draw in some moisture from the Atlantic by week's end and into the weekend. This will bring back the chance for a few showers on Friday and into the weekend.

The coverage of rain on Friday will only be 10 percent and it will slightly increase to 20 percent for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s over the weekend.

Morning temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Moisture will continue to increase into early next week leading to a slightly higher likelihood you may need the rain gear at times.

The coverage of rain will go back up to 30 percent for next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon and drop into the lower 70s overnight.

There are currently three named storms in the Atlantic. There are no threats to Florida at this time, but tropical storm conditions from Karen are expected to continue through Wednesday for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as the center of Karen pulls away from the islands.

Jerry has continued to weaken as it nears Bermuda. A tropical storm warning continues for the island of Bermuda. The center of Jerry will pass near Bermuda later Wednesday. Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days and Jerry could become a post-tropical cyclone later Wednesday.

Lorenzo is expected to strengthen as it moves west-northwest, away from the Cabo Verde Islands. It will stay in the open waters of the Atlantic and not pose a threat to land. However, it is expected to become a hurricane later Wednesday.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be fair for the first half of Wednesday then poor to fair Wednesday afternoon.

Wave heights will be reaching 3 to 4 feet with a high risk of rip currents. It is always best to swim near a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Boating conditions will gradually improve with diminishing swells continuing Wednesday. The winds will be out southeast at 5 to 10 knots with seas of 3 to 4 feet. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location