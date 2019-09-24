ORLANDO, Fla. — The recent stretch of dry weather may have you wondering if dry season has begun in Central Florida.

Dry season has not started in Central Florida

Usually starts in mid-October

READ MORE: Weather Experts Blog

Well, the short answer is no.

Typically, dry season is marked by the passage of a strong cold front that ushers in dry air and cooler temperatures.

This hasn’t happened just yet.

We’ve had a shot of dry air move in to cut back the rain coverage from mid to late September, but not the normal strong cold front. This generally happens in early to mid-October.

The average start date of dry season in Orlando is October 15. In 2018, dry season started on October 12.

There are early indications by the weather models that a strong cold front could move into Central Florida by early October. But this could change so stay tuned.

During dry season, cold fronts pass through on a more consistent basis across central Florida.

The winter months (December through February) see rain come along cold fronts and this is also when we typically get more severe weather events, such as tornadoes across the state.

During wet season, cold fronts stop passing through central Florida. The rain is generated by daytime heating, the collision of the west and east coast sea breezes along with other outflow boundaries from daily storms.

Here’s a rundown of the average start dates to dry season across Central Florida.

DAYTONA BEACH

Average Start Date: October 15

2018: October 12

2017: October 24

2016: October 19

MELBOURNE

Average Start Date: October 17

2018: October 12

2017: October 25

2016: October 21

SANFORD

Average Start Date: October 15

2018: October 12

2017: October 24

2016: October 19

ORLANDO