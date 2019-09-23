ORLANDO, Fla. — Today we’ll see a continuation of the great weather we had over the weekend with sunshine blending with clouds, and comfortable humidity levels.

Highs will reach the upper 80s. It will still be a bit breezy at times.

Tonight it will remain quiet with cooler nighttime temperatures in the mid to upper 60s inland. This trend will continue for a few more days as we officially enter fall.

Later in the week temperatures will slowly warm into the low 90s again. This pattern also means rain chances will be minimal aside from a minor coastal shower.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry is located south of Bermuda. The island will face another round of rain and wind with the storm passing close by tomorrow night.

Tropical Storm Karen is in the eastern Caribbean and will be lifting north toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands where tropical storm conditions are likely tomorrow.

The latest tropical depression to form in the far eastern Atlantic will likely be named Lorenzo. There are no direct threats to Florida right now, but Karen bears watching as there is uncertainty in the long range forecast.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Winds will not be as strong today but surf conditions will remain hazardous with a high risk of rip currents. Those in small craft are urged to use caution if heading out on the water. Offshore seas will range between 4 to 6 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location