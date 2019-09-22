ORLANDO, Fla. — Sadly, today is the last day of summer. However, since we live in Central Florida, we will have summer-like weather for the next couple of weeks, so all is well.

Few changes will be found Sunday with sunshine blending with clouds, and comfortable humidity levels.

Highs will reach the upper 80s in most spots. It will still be breezy with winds from the Atlantic.

Sunday evening will remain breezy with cooler nighttime temperatures close to 70 degrees inland.

This trend will continue for a few more days as we officially welcome in fall. The new season starts with the autumnal equinox on Monday morning.

However, summer-like warmth and temperatures in the upper 80s will persist throughout the week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry is over open water well to the east of the Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Karen formed Sunday morning near the Windward Islands, and is expected to impact Grenada, Trinidad and Tobego with rain and wind.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A high-surf advisory continues Sunday. Conditions will be hazardous with a fading northeast to east-northeast swell, wave heights of 5 to 7 feet, and a high risk of rip currents.

A small-craft advisory remains in effect for boaters.

