ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep those umbrellas handy, because it looks like Central Florida might see some scattered showers this fine Thursday.

A weak front will slide through Central Florida Thursday, ushering in scattered showers.

Most activity will be driven by winds from the east-northeast, pushing onshore.

Highs will not be as hot Thursday behind the front. Plan on mid 80s in most locations.

For Thursday evening, it will remain breezy with cooler nighttime temperatures close to 70 degrees.

Friday will feature a stray shower at times with continued breezy conditions; highs will return to the mid-80s.

Drier air will arrive this weekend as the latest front pushes into South Florida and stalls there.

It will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid- to upper 80s into the start of next week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto is moving away from Bermuda where all tropical advisories have been dropped.

The storm will stay out over open water with no additional threat to land.

What was once Tropical Storm Imelda has now lost tropical characteristics over land, but it will continue to produce heavy rain and flooding in southeast Texas.

Tropical Storm Jerry is located east of the Leeward Islands. It will likely strengthen into a hurricane Thursday; tropical advisories have been issued for some of the islands in the northeastern Caribbean.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be poor with a northeast to east-northeast swell and wave heights of 6 to 8 feet in the nearshore waters.

The rip current risk is high, so surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Offshore, a Small Craft Advisory continues due to the higher seas of 7 to 9 feet.

