ORLANDO, Fla. — A weak front will push across Central Florida on Wednesday, ushering in scattered showers from the Atlantic.

Most activity will start near the coast and push inland as breezy winds pick up from the northeast.

Highs will not be as hot Wednesday with more clouds around; plan on highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday evening will remain breezy with lows in the low 70s, with a stray shower possible.

Thursday will feature a few more showers with continued breezy conditions; highs will not be as hot, running mostly in the mid- to upper 80s.

Plan on low rain chances to stick around throughout the week with temperatures staying close to the seasonal average of 89 degrees.

In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto is heading in the general direction of Bermuda where rain and strong wind will develop today.

The core of Humberto is expected to pass just north of the island, but effects will still be felt there.

What was once Imelda has now lost tropical characteristics as it shifts inland, but it will continue to produce heavy rain and potential flooding in southeast Texas.

There is also a system we are watching west of the Leeward Islands that will likely strengthen on Wednesday.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be poor to fair with remnant swell from distant Humberto bringing wave heights up to 5 to 7 feet in the nearshore waters.

The rip current risk is high, so surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Offshore, a small-craft advisory continues to the higher seas of 6 to 9 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location