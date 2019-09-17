ORLANDO, Fla. — As Humberto moves further away from Florida, it will pull drier air in behind it, causing rain chances to decrease.

There could be a stray shower, but most places will be hot and dry Tuesday. With plenty of sunshine around, highs will reach the low 90s.

It will be breezy with winds from the north over 10 to 15 mph at times. Tuesday night, it will remain mild and breezy with lows in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature a few more showers and winds shift to the northeast and drag in some Atlantic moisture.

Plan on low rain chances to stick around throughout the week with temperatures staying close to the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto poses no further threat to the United States, but it heading in the general direction of Bermuda so interests there need to watch it closely.

There is weak area of low pressure is the western Gulf of Mexico that will bring rain to Texas.

The other area we are watching is in the open Atlantic with no threat to land.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be fair to good with remnant swell from distant Humberto bringing wave heights up to 5 to 8 feet in the nearshore waters.

The rip current risk is high, so surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Offshore, a small-craft advisory continues to the higher seas of 6 to 9 feet.

