ORLANDO, Fla. — The impacts of Tropical Storm Humberto to Central Florida look to be minimal overall as the storm stays well to our east.

However, the surf and seas will remain rough and hazardous for boating and swimming.

Tropical storm watches have been lifted along Florida’s east coast beaches as Humberto is expected to track more than 150 miles off the coast, but beach safety officials are urging people to stay aware of rip currents.

Lifeguards in Volusia County saved more than 50 swimmers since last Thursday, according to Beach Safety Captain Michael Berard.

There’s been a high rip current risk at beaches in Volusia County since Dorian. And with another storm coming, that risk continues @MyNews13 #news13volusia pic.twitter.com/rj9PUdXX0M — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) September 14, 2019

“The large surf beats up on the sand bar and creates those holes, and when the surf comes in and the waves come over the sand bar, it has to come out somehow,” he explained. “That’s what creates those rip channels or those rip currents.”

Even with the storm, Volusia County Beach Safety will still be on patrol, because the rough surf makes it more difficult to spot rip currents.

Berard is urging anyone who decides to go to the beach to stay in front of the lifeguard stands and keep visible.

CENTRAL FLORIDA FORECAST

There will be the chance for scattered showers and a few storms today. The coverage of rain will be around 50 percent. It won’t be raining all of the time, but if you have some outdoor plans, take the rain gear along with you.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. The wind will remain strong out of the east-northeast with winds of 15 to 20 mph or higher at times.

Humberto will move close to the northern Bahamian Islands tonight into early Sunday before moving to our east on Sunday. The storm will then curve to the east away from Florida, Georgia and the coast of the Carolinas. It does have a chance to become a hurricane and it could impact Bermuda as a hurricane by mid to late week.

The second half of our weekend will be a mix of sun and clouds with more scattered showers. It won’t rain all the time, but passing showers will be possible throughout the day. It will stay breezy to windy. Conditions along the coast will remain hazardous for swimming and boating as Humberto starts to move north and then east.

Drier air will wrap in behind Humberto and you will likely not need the rain gear heading back to work and school on Monday. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s for the start of the week.

The remainder of the week looks to be fairly dry and sunny for central Florida. There will only be a small chance for a few spotty showers by week’s end.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are three other waves that are being watched for development. There are no immediate threats to Florida from these waves. We will continue to monitor these disturbances, but they remain in the open waters of the Atlantic right now.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor today. Wave heights will be to 4 to 6 feet. There will be an easterly windswell. The rip current risk will be high. Unless you’re an experienced and strong swimmer, it would be best to stay out of the water. Always swim near a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s.

Dangerous boating conditions are ahead for today and likely on Sunday with Humberto tracking off to our east. The winds will be out of the northeast at 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts possible. There will be a chance of showers. Seas will be running 7 to 10 feet with rough waters on the intracoastal.

