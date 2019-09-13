ORLANDO, Fla. — The quieter weather we have experienced for most of this week may come to end. Due to a possible tropical disturbance, you will want to keep the rain gear nearby for Friday.

There is a 50 percent coverage of rain and storms likely for Friday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. It will be a windy Friday afternoon too.

Winds will be sustained out of the east-northeast at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

A small craft advisory goes into effect Friday morning for boaters due to the building seas ahead of the tropical disturbance.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Brevard County because there is a chance the tropical disturbance could develop into a tropical storm later Friday night and into Saturday as it moves toward and eventually over parts of the Bahamas.

The track and intensity of this system are still uncertain. One forecast model keeps it a weak system and would bring more rain to Central Florida for the weekend.

Another forecast model wants to keep most of the rain offshore with a tropical storm tracking along our east coast.

Depending on the track and intensity of the tropical disturbance will depend on the coverage of rain.

After the weekend, rain chances look to lower as drier air wraps in around this tropical system for Monday and Tuesday.

The coverage of rain to start next will be 40 to 30 percent. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s next week with morning temperatures starting out in the mid 70s.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are two wave in the open waters of the Atlantic that have a small chance of developing over the short-term.

One wave could develop further as it moves toward the west and closer to the Lesser Antilles by early next week.

We will have to watch this system for potential development late next week and into next weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor Friday. Wave heights will be to 4 to 6 feet. There will be an easterly wind swell. The rip current risk will be high. Unless you are an experienced and strong swimmer, it would be best to stay out of the water.

Always swim near a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s.

If you are boating, there is a small craft advisory. The winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts possible.

There will be a chance of showers. Seas will be running 6 to 7 feet with choppy waters on the intracoastal.

