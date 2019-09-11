ORLANDO, Fla. — Onshore winds off the Atlantic will be breezy at times Wednesday, and could carry in an isolated shower.
- Wednesday's highs at 91 degrees
Otherwise, Wednesday will feature one more day with low rain chances as highs climb to around 90 degrees.
Fair skies will persist into the overnight hours as lows fall to the mid 70s.
By Thursday, moisture will start to increase from the east, causing the coverage of showers to build.
This trend will persist through the weekend as tropical moisture slides over the state courtesy of a weak wave. This will mean more widespread rain and storms.
As a result, temperatures will lower to the upper 80s.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, there are a few systems we are monitoring in the open Atlantic, but none currently poses any significant threat to Florida or the United States.
We are right at the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November 30.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Surf conditions will be poor on Wednesday with an east swell in the nearshore waters. Expect wave heights of 2 to 3 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents.
Boaters will find breezy onshore winds and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. There may be an isolated shower at times.
