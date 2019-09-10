ORLANDO, Fla. — Onshore winds off the Atlantic will help modify the air mass and bring down the temperatures slightly on Tuesday.

It will remain quite dry, so the coverage of afternoon rain will be spotty. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies otherwise with highs in the low 90s.

Fair skies will persist into the overnight hours as lows fall to the mid 70s.

Wednesday will feature similar weather will continued low rain chances.

The second half of the workweek will bring increasing tropical moisture, causing rain chances to rise Thursday and Friday; this trend will hold into the weekend.

As a result, temperatures will lower to around 90 during this time.

In the tropics, there are a few systems we are monitoring in the open Atlantic, but none currently poses any significant threat to Florida or the United States.

We are right at the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be very poor today with a fading northeast swell in the nearshore waters. Expect wave heights of 2 to 3 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents.

Boaters will face onshore winds and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

There may be an isolated shower at times.

