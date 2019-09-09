ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a mild and muggy start to our workweek with temperatures in the 70s to begin Monday.

We will warm up fast heading into the afternoon with highs in back in the mid-90s. The humidity will be sticking around, making it feel more like triple digits.

After a few dry days, onshore flow off of the Atlantic will allow for the east coast sea breeze to develop and spark a shower or two. Most will remain dry.

Mostly clear skies are in the forecast through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be mild and a bit muggy, falling into the mid to low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar to Monday with plenty of sunshine and low chance for afternoon showers.

Temperatures will begin to back away from the mid-90s, however, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s; average temperatures for this time of year.

Tropical moisture will start to slide in Thursday, increasing the chance for rain. The higher rain chance will stick around as we head into the weekend.

In the tropics, Gabrielle remains out in the Atlantic and well away from land. This storm will race northeast and dissipate in the next few days.

There are a couple of tropical waves, one in the Central Atlantic and one north of the Lesser Antilles, that has a low chance of becoming tropical in the next five days.

We are at the peak of hurricane season, the time we typically see the majority of tropical activity.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Other than a spotty shower, beach and boating conditions look favorable.

Just make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen. The UV index will be very high and it will not take long to burn.

