ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier weather continues Friday as west winds stick around. It will be breezy at times with mostly sunny skies.

Humidity levels will not be oppressive as Thursday, and that trend will continue into the weekend as dew points start to fall.

Mainly clear skies will persist into the overnight hours as lows fall to the low 70s.

Quiet, dry weather will last through the weekend with little to no rain anticipated.

Temperatures will be above the seasonal average of 91 both Saturday and Sunday as highs reach the low to mid 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, afternoon showers and storms will resume in isolated coverage starting on Monday as the east coast sea breeze returns.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be poor Friday as offshore winds subside. Expect wave heights of 1 to 2 feet as a weak north swell takes over.

The risk of rip currents remains high.

In the tropics, we are watching Dorian affect the Outer Banks as it moves northeast. Impacts will continue in North Carolina, Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region.

There are a few other systems in the open waters of the Atlantic, but there are no further threats to Florida at this time.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

