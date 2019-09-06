ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier weather continues Friday as west winds stick around. It will be breezy at times with mostly sunny skies.
- Friday's highs at 95 percent
- Get the latest updates about Dorian here
- Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app
- CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends
- SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼
- CALCULATE: How hot can your vehicle get? ▼
Humidity levels will not be oppressive as Thursday, and that trend will continue into the weekend as dew points start to fall.
Mainly clear skies will persist into the overnight hours as lows fall to the low 70s.
Quiet, dry weather will last through the weekend with little to no rain anticipated.
- View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map
- View our LIVE Sky 13 Weather Cameras
- Sign up for Severe Weather Alerts
Temperatures will be above the seasonal average of 91 both Saturday and Sunday as highs reach the low to mid 90s.
Looking ahead to next week, afternoon showers and storms will resume in isolated coverage starting on Monday as the east coast sea breeze returns.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Surf conditions will be poor Friday as offshore winds subside. Expect wave heights of 1 to 2 feet as a weak north swell takes over.
The risk of rip currents remains high.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, we are watching Dorian affect the Outer Banks as it moves northeast. Impacts will continue in North Carolina, Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region.
There are a few other systems in the open waters of the Atlantic, but there are no further threats to Florida at this time.
Hurricane season runs through November 30.
We want your pictures!
Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.
- Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android
- Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu
- Remember to include your name and location