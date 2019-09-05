ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier weather will resume Thursday in the wake of Dorian.

West winds will remain gusty at times, gradually subsiding Thursday afternoon.

Highs will reach the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

Combined with the humidity, it will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees. Mainly clear skies will persist into the overnight hours as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Quiet, dry weather will hold into the weekend. Rain chances will return by Sunday in the form of an isolated shower.

Temperatures will be just above the seasonal average of 91 both Saturday and Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, afternoon showers and storms will resume in isolated coverage.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will deteriorate Thursday as Dorian pulls away. Although there will be offshore winds, the setup will be considered poor as wave heights drop to 1 to 2 feet.

The risk of rip currents remains high.

In the tropics, we are watching Dorian approach the Carolinas on Thursday.

There are a few other systems in the open waters of the Atlantic, but there are no further threats to Florida at this time.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

