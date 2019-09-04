ORLANDO, Fla. — Dorian is moving away from Florida, but will remain close enough to keep a few scattered squalls driving quickly across the peninsula.

It also remains rather breezy in most neighborhoods, but strong wind calms quite a bit later Wednesday evening.

Drier air filtering in behind Dorian will clear out the sky late Wednesday night, and we are expecting a breezy, hot, and sunny Thursday and Friday with highs into the low to mid-90s.

Our next slight shower chance is not back with us until next Monday.

Hurricane Dorian is drifting away from Florida, leaving behind beach and dune erosion, and minor damage reports all along the coast. Inland areas were spared the worst, although squalls kicked up gusty wind and put down locally heavy rain at times.

We will keep squalls in toward the coast, but a few breaks in the clouds may try and develop over some neighborhoods this afternoon. Highs remain in the low to mid-80s.

As Dorian gets farther away from the peninsula, drier air will drop into Central Florida.

Sunshine returns Thursday through the upcoming weekend, and we are about to crank up the heat.

Highs top the low to mid-90s. Our next chance for a shower or two does not return until Monday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Dangerous conditions remain in place in the Atlantic, as wave heights of 5 to 8 feet gradually start coming down Wednesday afternoon.

Dorian's surf drops fast this evening thanks to its departure. Strong wind at 40 to 50 knots and higher gusts keep the ocean churned and the intracoastal extremely rough.

Showers and squalls are also expected to pick up sand, and crashing waves have already created beach erosion. Coastal conditions vastly improve tomorrow into the weekend.

In the tropics, we are focused on Hurricane Dorian .

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Fernand will move into Eastern Mexico today, Tropical Storm Gabrielle is moving northwest and will remain a fish storm, and two other disturbances are being monitored.

It is the peak of hurricane season.

The peak of the season is September 10, and it ends November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location