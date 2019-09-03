ORLANDO, Fla. — A still-powerful Hurricane Dorian remained stationary over The Bahamas Monday evening, about 30 miles from Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

But winds speeds continue to fall. Dorian is now a lower category 3 story, from a high of category 5 on Monday.

Hurricane Dorian's winds have fallen to 120 mph. It is still a major hurricane.

The latest positioning had Dorian located 100 miles east of West Palm Beach. Dorian’s wind field remains the same, with hurricane force winds extending out 45 miles from the center, while tropical storm force winds extend out about 150 miles.

Watches and warnings in effect:

A storm surge warning is in effect for

Lantana to the Savannah River, Georgia

A storm surge watch is in effect for

North of Deerfield Beach to south of Lantana

Altamaha Sound to South Santee River

A hurricane warning is in effect for

Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

A hurricane watch is in effect for

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

North of Ponte Vedra Beach to South Santee River

A tropical storm warning is in effect for

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

A tropical storm watch is in effect for

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

Lake Okeechobee

A slow northwestward motion is forecast for early Tuesday, followed by a gradual turn toward the north late Tuesday.

It means Dorian will continue to pummel Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning.

Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast Tuesday through Wednesday evening. The northerly turn is key, especially the timing of this turn. We could see it now late this evening into Tuesday morning, which keeps the eye offshore.

Ocean conditions are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

If it maintains a slow track, flooding will be a major concern. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches will be possible in Florida, especially along/east of Interstate 95, with higher amounts not out of the question. Dangerous seas, including life-threatening surf and storm surge, will accompany the storm. It is important to know the exact impacts will depend on the path, which could still shift before Monday.

Hurricane Watches, Tropical Storm Watches for Florida