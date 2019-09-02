ORLANDO, Fla. — The main focus for Central Florida remains Hurricane Dorian.

While the storm continues to move slowly through the Bahamas Monday, locally we can expect onshore moving showers and thunderstorms for Labor Day.

Winds will pick up from the northeast around 10 to 20 mph.

Pending the exact track of Dorian, we can anticipate tropical storm conditions beginning Monday night as Dorian makes its turn to the northwest and eventually north, paralleling dangerously close to the coast of Florida.

In the tropics, we are focused on Hurricane Dorian .

Hurricane conditions may be felt in coastal sections starting late Monday night into Tuesday. This will continue as Dorian travels north through Wednesday.

Any shift in the track could bring tropical storm and hurricane conditions further inland, so this needs to be monitored very closely. Plans and preparations must be finalized Monday.

Later in the week, drier air will arrive on the back side of Dorian, offering a stretch of lower rain chances into the start of next weekend. Stay with Weather on the One’s for the latest on Dorian.

The peak of the season is September 10, and it ends November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Potentially life-threatening surf and boating conditions will take shape Monday with Dorian moving through the Bahamas.

Seas will build to 12 to 14 feet offshore, and to 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is high.

