ORLANDO, Fla. — We continue to track Hurricane Dorian. It is maintaining its major hurricane status as it moves to the west-northwest.

It is expected to be on more of a westerly track later today. However, we will likely not start to see any initial impacts from Dorian until late Sunday into Monday when the winds start to pick up.

Forecast models are now coming into better agreement on the track and timing of the storm. Now is the time to continue to prepare through Sunday before the impacts will start to be felt across parts of the region little by little.

Rain, not associated with Dorian, is in the forecast once again today. It will not be widespread rain or a washout.

We are looking at a 40 percent coverage of rain this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday is looking to be pretty quiet too until late Sunday night. There will be the chance of scattered showers.

The winds will continue to pick up out of the east and switching to the northeast by tomorrow evening as Dorian could start to move closer to the Florida coast. The coverage of rain will be 40 percent. Highs will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Forecast models have shifted the potential track of Dorian again. The trend for the storm to be slow-moving continues to hold true.

It will move over the Bahamas late tonight into Sunday. Dorian will then move west closer to portions of south central Florida on Monday.

We will watch for when a turn to the north happens over the region potentially on Monday afternoon or evening. If it happens quickly, this system could ride along our east coast bringing heavy rain, storm surge, and high winds to parts of the coast with the core of the storm though staying just offshore. But, it is still too early to be certain.

Some models want to take this right up the spine of the coast with a high impact event for our coastal communities and counties. Other models still suggest a track a little farther west that could move it farther inland with bigger impacts for a larger portion of central Florida.

There are still many uncertainties. People just need to continue to prepare today and tomorrow until Dorian clears the region entirely.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor today. There will be a small east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be running at 3 to 4 feet. The risk of rip currents is high. Be extremely careful if entering the waters and swim near a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index is at a ten, which is very high. This means sunburn could happen in 15 minutes or less.

If you’re boating, seas will be running at 3 to 4 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal with winds out of the east at 10 to 15 knots. Some showers and storms will be possible.

In the tropics, we are focused on Hurricane Dorian .

In addition to Dorian, we are watching a new tropical wave off the coast of Africa. It will continue to move eastward across the open Atlantic, and has a low chance of development.

The peak of the season is September 10, and it ends November 30.

