ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances Friday will be higher with showers and a few rumbles of thunder likely for the morning commute.

These rain chances will continue through the remainder of the day with a coverage of rain and storms at 70 percent. So if you are heading out to buy supplies or doing business as usual, take the rain gear along with you.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The coverage of rain will be 50 to 60 percent for both Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical storm force winds, meaning winds of 39 mph or higher, could start to impact the coast and portions of Central Florida on Sunday.

The winds will increase throughout the day.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor Friday. There will be a minor east-southeast swell and local wind swell mix. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet.

The risk of rip currents is high. Be extremely careful if entering the waters and swim near a lifeguard and never alone.

If you are boating, there is the chance for rain and storms. The winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be running at 3 feet with smooth a moderate chop.

In the tropics, we are focused on Hurricane Dorian .

It is becoming stronger as it moves to the northwest toward Florida. However, we will likely not start to see any initial impacts from Dorian until Sunday.

This is going to be a slow moving storm. This will make for a long duration event that will likely go from the end of the weekend through the middle or even end of next week.

Forecast models are now coming into better agreement on track and timing of storm. Now is the time to continue to prepare through about Sunday before the impacts will start to be felt across parts of the region little by little.

Dorian is expected to be offshore and over the Bahamas on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Current forecast models show that Dorian may make landfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, around St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach and Broward counties. This is subject to change because it is still a ways out.

The preliminary forecasts then suggest a track to the north into Central Florida Tuesday night into Wednesday morning still as a hurricane. This timing and track could change, but this is the best forecast guidance as of Friday morning on the potential timing and track.

High wind and the threat of heavy rain will be a big concern after landfall for Central Florida from Tuesday into Thursday.

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, and it ends Nov. 30.

