ORLANDO, Fla. — Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated Thursday with isolated showers and storms.

Coverage of storms will be minimal, and mainly focused along and south of Interstate 4. Highs will reach the low 90s.

Any storms will fade Thursday evening.

Deeper moisture will arrive Friday as winds start to turn more onshore, enabling rain chances to bump up for the afternoon.

Temperatures will consistently peak in the low 90s, not far from the average high of 91 degrees.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Conditions will start to deteriorate for boaters with northeast winds picking up to around 10 to 15 knots. In the nearshore waters, expect wave heights around 1 to 2 feet creating a poor setup for surfing.

The rip current risk is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

In the tropics, we are focused on Hurricane Dorian . The latest forecast track brings the storm near or east of the Turks and Caicos on Thursday.

There is still uncertainty in the track and intensity of the storm once moves east of the Bahamas over very warm water.

As of Thursday, the storm is projected to intensify to a major hurricane over the Bahamas before heading toward the east coast of Florida.

The exact track remains to be determined, but at this point, it is becoming increasingly likely that impacts will be felt in Central Florida, so plans and preparations should continue on Thursday.

Central Florida residents are encouraged to keep up to date on what is happening in the tropics by checking in with the latest on Dorian every 10 minutes in Weather on the One's and going to the main Dorian article here .

The peak of the season is September 10, and it ends November 30.

