ORLANDO, Fla. — The plan for Wednesday is morning sun giving way to scattered showers and storms.

Highs will reach the low 90s.

As the sea breezes work onshore from both coasts during the afternoon, it will keep the focus of activity over inland counties before drifting back over to the east coast. Activity will fade before midnight.

Deeper moisture will stick around through the rest of the week, keeping rain chances in place each afternoon.

Temperatures will consistently peak in the low 90s, not far from the average high of 91 degrees.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Showers and storms will be the main hazard for boaters and beach goers by Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, conditions will be favorable to start with smooth waters on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the nearshore waters, expect wave heights around 2 to 3 feet. The rip current risk is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

In the tropics, we are focused on Tropical Storm Dorian . The latest forecast track brings it across the northeastern Caribbean Sea Wednesday as a tropical storm, aiming for Puerto Rico.

There is still uncertainty in the track and intensity of the storm once it passes Puerto Rico so the forecast is subject to change.

As of Wednesday, the storm is projected to intensify to a hurricane over the Bahamas before heading toward the east coast of Florida.

Tropical Storm Erin is also located in the western Atlantic with no threat to Florida or the east coast of the United States.

With it being the height of hurricane season, Central Florida residents are encouraged to keep up to date on what's happening in the tropics by checking in with the latest on Dorian every 10 minutes in Weather on the One's.

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, and it ends Nov. 30.

