ORLANDO, Fla. — Few changes will be found Tuesday as morning sun gives way to scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the low 90s.
- Tuesday's highs at 93 degrees
- Get the latest updates about Tropical Storm Dorian here
- Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app
- CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends
- SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼
- CALCULATE: How hot can your vehicle get? ▼
As the sea breezes work onshore from both coasts during the afternoon, it will keep the focus of activity over inland counties.
- View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map
- View our LIVE Sky 13 Weather Cameras
- Sign up for Severe Weather Alerts
Activity will fade before midnight. Deeper moisture will stick around through the rest of the week, keeping rain chances in place each afternoon.
Temperatures will consistently peak in the low 90s, not far from the average high of 91 degrees.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Showers and storms will be the main hazard for boaters and beach-goers by Tuesday afternoon.
Otherwise, conditions will be favorable to start with a low risk of rip currents and smooth waters on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Wave heights in the nearshore waters will be around 2 to 3 feet, considered fair for using a surfboard.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Dorian nearing the Windward Islands. The latest forecast track brings it across the islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea where it should strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.
It is too early to tell what kind of impacts this could have on Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands or Hispaniola, but interests in those areas are encouraged to monitor the progress of Dorian. There is uncertainty in the track and intensity of the storm once it arrives in the northern Caribbean so the forecast is subject to change.
We also are watching Tropical Depression Six located in the western Atlantic with no threat to land. Should it intensify, it will be named Erin.
With it being the height of hurricane season, Central Florida residents are encouraged to keep up to date on what's happening in the tropics by checking in with the Tropical Update each hour at :51 past.
The peak of Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10. The season ends Nov. 30.
We want your pictures!
Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.
- Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android
- Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu
- Remember to include your name and location