ORLANDO, Fla. — Few changes will be found Tuesday as morning sun gives way to scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the low 90s.

As the sea breezes work onshore from both coasts during the afternoon, it will keep the focus of activity over inland counties.

Activity will fade before midnight. Deeper moisture will stick around through the rest of the week, keeping rain chances in place each afternoon.

Temperatures will consistently peak in the low 90s, not far from the average high of 91 degrees.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Showers and storms will be the main hazard for boaters and beach-goers by Tuesday afternoon.

Otherwise, conditions will be favorable to start with a low risk of rip currents and smooth waters on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Wave heights in the nearshore waters will be around 2 to 3 feet, considered fair for using a surfboard.

In the tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Dorian nearing the Windward Islands . The latest forecast track brings it across the islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea where it should strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

It is too early to tell what kind of impacts this could have on Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands or Hispaniola, but interests in those areas are encouraged to monitor the progress of Dorian. There is uncertainty in the track and intensity of the storm once it arrives in the northern Caribbean so the forecast is subject to change.

We also are watching Tropical Depression Six located in the western Atlantic with no threat to land. Should it intensify, it will be named Erin.

With it being the height of hurricane season, Central Florida residents are encouraged to keep up to date on what's happening in the tropics by checking in with the Tropical Update each hour at :51 past.

The peak of Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10. The season ends Nov. 30.

