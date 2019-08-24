ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave moving just along the Florida Coast will lead to higher chance and coverage of storms for Saturday.

Abundant tropical moisture remains in place over the region to spark showers and storms for Saturday. Some of the storms could become strong with gusty wind, torrential downpours and lightning.

There will be an earlier onset to the storms Saturday thanks to a stronger easterly wind component as the tropical wave skirts along the eastern Florida coast.

It will not be a washout of a weekend by any means. However, keep the rain gear handy for both Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Downpours will send temperatures tumbling back into the upper 70s and lower 80s fairly quickly.

If you are heading to the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators game at Camping World Stadium on Saturday night, take the rain gear along with you, but most of the activity will be done with by kickoff. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.

There could be a few showers along the east coast late tonight and first thing Sunday morning. The coverage of rain on Saturday and Sunday will be at 40 percent.

As the tropical wave pulls away from Central Florida, it will likely become a tropical depression late Saturday night and further organize into our next named storm by Sunday evening. The next name on the list is Dorian.

This system, however, will continue to just stay off-shore along the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas while continuing to stay over the waters of the western Atlantic as it moves north just off the Eastern Seaboard into the middle of next week.

In Central Florida, another batch of moisture will work in from the Gulf of Mexico and with a frontal boundary stalled out to the north, rain chances will remain high through most of the upcoming week.

The coverage of rain will go from 50 percent over the weekend back up to 60 percent for the start of the week.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with morning temperatures starting out in the middle to upper 70s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair on Saturday. There with a rising east-southeast windswell. Wave heights will be running at 2 to 3 plus feet.

The risk of rip currents is moderate and it is always best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are low to mid-80s.

The ultraviolet index is very high, which means sunburn could happen in about 15 minutes or less.

If you are boating, storms are likely. The winds will be out of the east at 15 knots. Seas will be running from 2 to 3 plus feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

A tropical wave moving along the east coast of Central Florida this weekend has a high likelihood of developing into a tropical depression later on Saturday.

Eventually this same system could become Dorian by the end of the weekend. It will move away from Central Florida as it develops further tropical characteristics.

It will also just stay off shore of the Carolina Coast as it continues to move to the northeast.

A second tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles also has a high probability of developing into a tropical depression this weekend as it nears the Windward Islands.

However, as it crosses the Lesser Antilles and enters the Caribbean it will lose some of its organization thanks to strong wind shear in the Caribbean.

However, this will bring the chance for high winds and heavy rain to the islands as it moves through the region. The next name on the list after Dorian is Erin.

The peak of Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10. The season ends Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location