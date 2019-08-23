ORLANDO, Fla. — We are kicking off this August Friday on a typical quiet, warm, and muggy note, but anticipating a slightly higher rain coverage as the day progresses.

Until we see showers on StormTracker 13 Doppler radar, enjoy plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Temperatures warm quickly into the low 90s Friday afternoon.

Deeper atmospheric moisture is streaming toward Central Florida courtesy of a split low. Although we are starting with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds, rain coverage increases to around 40 percent Friday afternoon.

Highs reach the lower 90s, with a feels like temperature above 100. More moisture will be in play as the surface low dissipates over the Gulf of Mexico, and the mid-level wave passes by just to our east and tries to gain tropical characteristics this weekend.

Rain coverage runs 50 to 60 percent both days, and locally heavy rain is possible in spots. Increasing rain means a slight decrease in temperatures, but only by a degree or two.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A minor east-southeast trade swell and wave heights of one to two feet are set to create poor to very poor surfing conditions as we round out the week.

Even as a tropical wave passes by over the weekend, wave heights will stay fairly low and the surf poor.

We may end up with more of a long period swell, so keep an eye on the rip current threat.

Jellyfish stings are up on the Volusia County coastline as a heads up too. Sea surface temperatures are hovering close to 80 along our east coast.

A tropical wave passing by just off our east coast increases our rain coverage even more over the weekend. We are monitoring it closely for potential tropical development.

A surface low-pressure system is moving toward south Florida with a mid-level wrinkle in the atmosphere just off our east coast the next couple days.

We still have our eyes on a #tropical wave off the southern tip of #Florida. The surface low will drift west and dissipate, while a mid-level wrinkle tries to take on tropical characteristics this #weekend as the system moves northeast and away from us. #flwx -BK pic.twitter.com/Rqt0yl9k1P — Weather Experts (@MyNews13Weather) August 23, 2019

The peak of hurricane season is not until Sept. 10 and it runs all the way through Nov. 30.

