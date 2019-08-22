ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air will temporarily build into Central Florida, reducing the chance of afternoon storms Thursday. Expect sun and scattered clouds with highs in the low 90s.

A stray storm may develop, but coverage will be very isolated. Any activity will fade Thursday evening with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will fall to the mid-70s.

Moisture levels will start to creep back up as soon as Friday, causing rain chances to rise somewhat.

Coverage will still be isolated, offering some cooling relief from highs in the low 90s.

Changes will set in Saturday as deeper moisture arrives, pushed our way from a nearby tropical wave over the Bahamas.

While this feature is lifting north across the Atlantic waters, we will find elevated rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Favorable beach and boating conditions are anticipated for Thursday with much lower rain chances.

Winds from the southeast will range between 5 to 10 knots.

Surfers will find a small east-southeast trade swell in the surf zone offering poor to fair conditions.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression Chantal is in the north central Atlantic with no threat to land.

The peak of hurricane season is not until Sept. 10 and it runs all the way through Nov. 30.

