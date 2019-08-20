ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning sun will give way to scattered afternoon storms, with coverage a bit higher than Monday.

Onshore flow will send activity away from the east coast, allowing the greatest concentration across interior counties for the afternoon and early evening.

Highs will reach the low 90s. Storms will generally fade Tuesday evening with the loss of daytime heating, but some pockets of rain may linger past sunset, especially to the west. Lows will fall to the mid-70s.

Slightly drier air will build back in Wednesday, causing storms to become more isolated during the afternoon. Similar weather will unfold each day this week. Highs will stay close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

Rain chances will stay on the lower end through the start of the weekend, before moisture increases once again.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Rain and storms will be the main hazard for those heading out on the water, mainly for the inland lakes.

Offshore, boaters will face seas around 2 feet with winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 knots.

Surfers and swimmers will find a minor east-southeast trade swell in the surf zone.

In the tropics, the only area of interest in the Atlantic is the complex of storms east of New England.

Over the next two to five days, it has a low chance of developing as it moves over open water.

All other areas of the Atlantic are quiet for now.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

