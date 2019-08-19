ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning sun will give way to scattered afternoon storms, although coverage will be limited.

With an onshore flow resuming, storm motion will be pushing inland and away from the east coast. Highs will reach the low 90s.

Storms will generally fade this evening with the loss of daytime heating, but some pockets of rain may linger past sunset, especially to the west. Lows will fall to the mid-70s.

Deeper moisture will build back in tomorrow, boosting the rain chances yet again. Plan on scattered storms containing heavy rain by the afternoon.

Similar weather will unfold each day this week. Highs will stay close to the seasonal average in the low 90s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Rain and storms will be the main hazard for those heading out on the water, mainly for the inland lakes. Offshore, boaters will face seas of 1 to 2 feet with winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 knots. Surfers and swimmers will find a minor east-southeast trade swell in the surf zone.

In the tropics, the only area of interest in the Atlantic is the complex of storms off the coast of Virginia. Over the next two to five days, it has a low chance of developing as it shifts to the south of New England. All other areas of the Atlantic are quiet for now.

