ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances continue, but the coverage is slowly dropping compared to the past several days. There will be a 50 percent coverage of rain for Sunday across Central Florida.

The best shot at storms will be along the Interstate 75 corridor to start. Pockets of heavy downpours continue to hug the western coast of Central Florida.

Some of this rain may move farther eastward into portions of Marion and Sumter counties later Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most neighborhoods.

There will be a better chance for scattered rain and storms along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Weather forecast models are hinting at the fact that some rain could hold into the overnight into places like Osceola and Brevard counties for Sunday night.

Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 70s for Monday morning. Rain chances then drop to 40 percent on Monday. A few spots will have the chance for heavy downpours by Monday afternoon, but the coverage will not be as widespread. Highs on Monday will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Moisture increases again for mid-week. This will boost the coverage of rain back to 50 to 60 percent by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the lower 90s for most through the remainder of the week with morning temperatures starting out in the mid 70s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor on Sunday. There will be a minor east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet.

The risk of rip currents is low, but it is always best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone.

Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index will be extreme, which means sunburn could happen in about 10 minutes or less.

If you are boating, storms will be the most likely in the afternoon. The winds will be out of the south shifting to the southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

Seas will be running at 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

A weak area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas, near Wilmington has a chance to develop as it continues to move toward the east-northeast along the coast.

The window for it to develop is rather short, but it could develop some tropical characteristics later today and into Monday before heading over cooler waters in the open Atlantic by Tuesday.

The biggest impacts, regardless of development, will be heavy rain with the chance for flooding in the Carolinas along with rough surf.

There are no other areas of concern right now.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and the next name on the list in the Atlantic is Chantal.

