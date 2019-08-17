ORLANDO, Fla. — After a soggy week, rain chances will begin to ease slightly Saturday as the coverage of afternoon storms starts to drop.

There still will be pockets of rain flaring up with daytime heating, but it will not be as widespread as recent days.

Highs will hover around 90 degrees. Places with more sun will be able to push temperatures into the low 90s.

Storms will generally fade Saturday evening with the loss of daytime heating, but some pockets of rain may linger into the overnight, especially to the west.

Lows will fall to the mid 70s.

Expect slight changes on Sunday with the deepest moisture lifting to the north, enabling some drier air to work into Central Florida. This will enable coverage of storms to become more isolated briefly into the start of the workweek.

Highs will return to the low 90s.

This trend will be short-lived since moisture will build back in quickly for the middle to latter parts of the upcoming week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Rain and storms will be the main hazard for those heading out on the water, anywhere from the inland lakes to the Atlantic coast.

Offshore, boaters will face seas of 2 to 3 feet with winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 knots.

In the tropics, the only area of interest in the Atlantic is the complex of storms in North Florida and along the Big Bend region.

Over the next two to five days, it has a low chance of developing once it passes off the coast of the Carolinas.

It would be no imminent threat to Florida at that point.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

