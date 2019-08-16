ORLANDO, Fla. — Another round of locally heavy rain fell across most of Central Florida Thursday, leading to minor flooding in places like downtown Orlando.

Our ground is saturated, so with rain coverage at 60 to 70 percent, we'll have to keep an eye on the typical areas prone to flooding. Rain could push one to two inches in a short period.

A flood watch is in effect for Sumter County until 10 p.m. and Marion County until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty wind will be the main threats.

Morning peeks of the sun will help boost our temps, but we level off in the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure to our south is forecast to nudge north this weekend, pushing a stationary front farther north. This will allow us to lower rain chances, so coverage is at 40 to 50 percent both Saturday and Sunday. It won't be as widespread as we've seen all week. Highs hover close to average in the low 90s. In the tropics, dry and dusty air continues to keep the atmosphere stable.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters should again watch out for showers and storms across the area, with a southwesterly wind. Surfers will should simply stay home, with very poor conditions. The rip current threat will be low again Friday, with Atlantic water temps in the low 80s.

Morning surf starts flat, and although a minor surf may kick up on an east-southeast swell, wave heights of only one to two feet will still give us a very poor surfcast this afternoon. Good news for swimmers in that our rip current threat is low today. Volusia County swimmers need to use a little extra caution because of an influx of jellyfish nearing the shores. Our other concern will be showers and scattered thunderstorms. Sea surface temps are in the lower 80s along the east coast.

