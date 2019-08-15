ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is expected with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times, leading to localized flooding.

Highs will hover around 90 degrees. Storms will generally fade Thursday evening with the loss of daytime heating, but some pockets of rain may linger into the overnight.

Lows will fall to the mid 70s; there may be some patches of fog by daybreak.

Expect few changes on Friday with deep moisture continuing to blanket Central Florida.

Highs will stay close to 90 degrees. As we head into the weekend, the coverage of storms will drop slightly but we still will face isolated to scattered activity each afternoon.

Temperatures will return to the low 90s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Rain and storms will be a hazard for those heading out on the water, from the inland lakes to the Atlantic coast.

Those wanting to use the surfboard will find conditions to be very poor with wave activity nearly flat.

Offshore, boaters will face seas of 2 to 3 feet with winds from the southwest turning south, around 5 to 15 knots.

In the tropics, conditions remain quiet across the Atlantic. No new storms are expected to form over the next two to five days.

The hurricane season does not peak until Sept. 10, and it runs through Nov. 30.

