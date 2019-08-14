ORLANDO, Fla. — Few changes will be found for Wednesday with another hazy, hot and humid day expected with showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will reach the low 90s, but feel like 100 to 105 with the humidity factored in.

Storms will generally fade Wednesday evening with the loss of daytime heating.

Lingering clouds will stick around into the overnight as lows fall to the mid-70s; there may be some patches of fog by daybreak.

Expect few changes through the rest of the workweek. Highs will run close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

Deep tropical moisture will yield to daily downpours within thunderstorms. By the weekend, the coverage of storms may drop slightly but we still will face scattered activity each day.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Afternoon rain and storms will be a hazard for those going to the beach on Wednesday.

Nearshore conditions will be considered very poor for surfing with wave activity nearly flat.

Offshore, boaters will find seas of 1 to 2 feet with winds from the southwest turning south, around 5 to 15 knots.

In the tropics, conditions remain quiet across the Atlantic. No new storms are expected to form over the next two to five days.

The hurricane season does not peak until September 10, and it runs through November 30.

