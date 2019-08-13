ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat and humidity will dominate again, with hazy sun followed by showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday.
- Tuesday's highs at 93 degrees
Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, but feel like 100 to 105 or higher with the high humidity factored in.
Storms will generally fade Tuesday evening with the loss of daytime heating.
Lingering clouds will stick around into the overnight as lows fall to the mid 70s. Expect few changes through the rest of the workweek.
Highs will run close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.
Ample moisture will yield to daily afternoon rain and storms.
By the weekend, the coverage of storms may drop slightly but we still will face scattered activity each day.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Afternoon rain and storms will be a hazard for those going to the beach on Tuesday.
Nearshore conditions will be considered very poor for surfing with wave activity nearly flat.
Offshore, boaters will find seas of 1 to 2 feet with winds of 5 to 10 knots, turning onshore during the afternoon.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, conditions remain quiet across the Atlantic. No new storms are expected to form over the next two to five days.
The hurricane season does not peak until September 10, and it runs through November 30.
