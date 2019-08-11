ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat continues for this afternoon with a chance for storms. Temperatures will once again reach the low to mid-90s for most neighborhoods.

The humidity will make it “feel-like” it is well above 100 degrees with some spots having heat indices above 105 degrees.

Storms will expand across Central Florida after midday today. The best chance for rain will come between 2pm and 7pm. Some of the storms could become strong with torrential downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The coverage of rain will be at 50 percent for this afternoon.

Abundant tropical moisture will remain in place across the region for the start of the week. This will lead to a 60 percent coverage of rain and storms for Monday and Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will be hot and in the low to mid-90s for the first few days kids head back to school. They’ll need the rain gear for the ride home from school.

The higher coverage of rain and storms will continue through mid to late week. The coverage of rain will spike up to 70 percent on Wednesday.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by mid to late week thanks to the higher coverage of storms. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid-70s.

The coverage of rain looks to return closer to normal by next weekend. This means the coverage will trim back to 40 to 50 percent for next Saturday and Sunday.

BOATING AND SURF CONDITIONS

Surfing conditions will be poor today. There will be a minor east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rips is moderate and it is best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone.

Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index will be extreme, which means sunburn could happen in about 10 minutes or less.

If you’re boating, storms will be the most likely in the afternoon. The winds will be out of the southwest shifting to the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

TROPICAL UPDATE

No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days. The reason tropical activity is being held at bay is thanks to dry air from dust continuing to be blown off the coast of Africa.

There’s also strong winds aloft that continue to tear systems apart, preventing them from developing into a stronger tropical system. The next name on the list is Chantal. Hurricane season doesn’t peak until September 10 and it runs all the way through November 30.

There are some early indications the Atlantic may pick up in activity by the last week of August, but it too early to tell. Just keep in mind, there’s still a long ways to go in hurricane season.

