ORLANDO, Fla. — A heat advisory runs through 5 p.m. this evening for most of Central Florida today. This means it will “feel-like” it is 105 to 110 degrees.

Some areas could flirt with record highs

Afternoon storms possible at 50 percent

Temperatures will be heating up into the low to mid-90s. Some areas like Daytona Beach could flirt with record highs. Afternoon storms may provide some temporary relief from the heat.

The coverage of rain today will be 50 percent. Storms will develop from west to east this afternoon. Some of the storms could become strong with high wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Storms will taper this evening and skies will turn partly cloudy. It will be another warm and muggy night. Overnight lows will be the low to mid-70s.

Skies will be partly sunny stepping outside on Sunday morning. After a warm and muggy start, it will quickly turn hot and humid again.

Afternoon highs will continue to reach the low to mid-90s with heat indices above 100 degrees. Storms will redevelop on Sunday. The coverage of rain will be about 40 to 50 percent.

The storms will taper by Sunday night before doing it all over again for Monday.

Sending the kids back to school this week, it will be a toasty start to the school year. Highs will break into the lower 90s for most neighborhoods this week.

The coverage of rain will be 50 percent for most days this week. The coverage of rain may even an increase some by mid to late week, but the forecast will be fine-tuned in the coming days.

It does look like it will be an active week for storms across most of central Florida from start to finish this week with abundant moisture in place.

BOATING AND SURF CONDITIONS

Surfing conditions will be poor today. There will be an east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rips is moderate and it is best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone.

Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index will be extreme, which means sunburn could happen in about 10 minutes or less.

If you’re boating, storms will be the most likely in the afternoon. The winds will be out of the west shifting to the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

TROPICAL UPDATE

No tropical development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days. The reason tropical activity is being held at bay is thanks to dry air from dust continuing to be blown off the coast of Africa. There’s also strong winds aloft that continue to tear systems apart, preventing them from developing into a stronger tropical system. The next name on the list is Chantal.

Hurricane season doesn’t peak until September 10 and it runs all the way through November 30. There are some early indications the Atlantic may pick up in activity by late August, but it too early to tell. Just keep in mind, there’s still a long ways to go in hurricane season.

