ORLANDO, Fla. — Partial sunshine will be paired with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday.
- Wednesday's highs at 90 degrees
- Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app
- CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends
- SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼
- SEE BELOW: Tropical Update ▼
- CALCULATE: How hot can your vehicle get? ▼
Storm motion should generally be to the east, concentrating on the eastern side of the peninsula for the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Any storm could contain heavy rainfall.
Evening storms will fade leading to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Lows will stay in the mid 70s.
- View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map
- View our LIVE Sky 13 Weather Cameras
- Sign up for Severe Weather Alerts
Only a slight change in the forecast will be found on Thursday, reflected in a small decrease in the coverage of storms.
Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 92 degrees.
That trend will continue into Friday and Saturday with drier air building in temporarily.
This will result in only isolated storms for the first half of the weekend, before rain chances ramp back up again into next week.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Offshore-moving showers and storms will be the primary hazard to boaters and beach goers on Wednesday.
Expect seas of 2 feet with winds from the southwest turning south, between 5 to 15 knots. This will help generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.
In the surf zone, waves will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard.
The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay within sight of a lifeguard.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, we not tracking any systems with potential for development.
Tropical activity is not expected over the next two to five days.
The Atlantic hurricane season peaks around September 10, running through November 30.
We want your pictures!
Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.
- Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android
- Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu
- Remember to include your name and location