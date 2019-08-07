ORLANDO, Fla. — Partial sunshine will be paired with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday.

Storm motion should generally be to the east, concentrating on the eastern side of the peninsula for the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Any storm could contain heavy rainfall.

Evening storms will fade leading to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Lows will stay in the mid 70s.

Only a slight change in the forecast will be found on Thursday, reflected in a small decrease in the coverage of storms.

Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 92 degrees.

That trend will continue into Friday and Saturday with drier air building in temporarily.

This will result in only isolated storms for the first half of the weekend, before rain chances ramp back up again into next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Offshore-moving showers and storms will be the primary hazard to boaters and beach goers on Wednesday.

Expect seas of 2 feet with winds from the southwest turning south, between 5 to 15 knots. This will help generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, waves will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard.

The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay within sight of a lifeguard.

In the tropics, we not tracking any systems with potential for development.

Tropical activity is not expected over the next two to five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season peaks around September 10, running through November 30.

