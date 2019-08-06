ORLANDO, Fla. — Partly sunny skies will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storm motion should generally be to the east, concentrating on the eastern side of the peninsula for the afternoon and early evening.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Evening storms will fade leading to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Lows will stay in the mid 70s.

Few changes will unfold on Wednesday with tropical moisture steadily flowing into Central Florida on the heels of a southwest wind.

Expect about a 40 to 50 percent chance of storms through Thursday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 92 degrees.

There are signs that fewer storms will be around by Friday and Saturday as slightly drier air builds in temporarily.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Offshore-moving showers and storms will be the primary hazard to boaters and beach-goers on Tuesday.

Expect seas of 2 to 3 feet with winds from the southwest turning southeast, between 5 to 15 knots. This will help generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

In the surf zone, waves will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay within sight of a lifeguard.

In the tropics, we are no longer tracking any systems with potential for development.

Tropical activity is not expected over the next two to five days.

Hurricane season doesn’t peak until September 10 and it runs all the way through November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location