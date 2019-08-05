ORLANDO, Fla. — Partly sunny skies will give way to another round of scattered afternoon storms. Coverage will be greatest south of the Interstate 4 corridor.

Storm motion should generally be to the east, concentrating on the eastern side of the peninsula for the afternoon and early evening.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Evening storms will dissipate leading to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours.

Lows will stay in the mid 70s.

Few changes will unfold Tuesday with deep tropical moisture entrenched across Central Florida.

Each day this week will feature about a 40 to 50 percent chance of storms, mainly during the afternoon hours.

Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 92 degrees.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Offshore-moving showers and storms will be a hazard to boaters on Monday.

Expect seas of 2 to 3 feet with winds turning onshore by the afternoon, around 5 to 15 knots.

In the surf zone, waves will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard.

The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay within sight of a lifeguard.

In the tropics, we are no longer tracking any systems with potential for development. Tropical activity is not expected over the next two to five days.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

