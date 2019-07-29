ORLANDO, Fla. — Onshore winds will enable a sea breeze collision to spark late day storms, but the first part of the day will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Storms later may contain torrential rain and frequent lightning before fading Monday night.

Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Few changes will unfold through midweek with sufficient moisture to fuel scattered afternoon storms.

Highs throughout the week will run in the low 90s, not far from the seasonal average of 92 degrees.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Onshore winds may push a few showers toward the coast early, but by the afternoon, the better rain chance will be upon the inland lakes.

Winds from the east will run between 5 to 10 knots.

In the nearshore waters, expect wave heights of 1 to 2 feet and a moderate risk of rip currents.

In the tropics, we are watching a poorly organized tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

There are indications this feature will travel northwest and eventually enter the Bahamas of Florida Straits by the end of the week.

The chance for development right now stands at 20 percent over the next five days, so we will be watching it closely.

Regardless of development, increasing tropical moisture will lead to higher rain chances in Central Florida this coming weekend.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

