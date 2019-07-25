ORLANDO, Fla. — Continued showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday with ample tropical moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy downpours are possible. With more clouds and rain, temperatures will be held back into the mid- to upper 80s.

A few showers will linger into the overnight hours.

Expect a repeat for Friday, but any sun early will help temperatures climb back closer to 90 degrees.

Numerous showers and storms are likely each afternoon into the weekend with locally heavy rain possible. Highs will stay around 90.

Unsettled conditions will last into next week with afternoon showers and storms likely each day.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters and beach goers will find offshore-moving showers and storms the primary hazard with occasional heavy rain possible.

An smaller east-southeast trade swell will be found in the nearshore waters with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet. Surf conditions will be poor as a result.

In the tropics, we are watching a stalled front draped over the Gulf of Mexico, which has a low likelihood of producing a tropical system along it.

Conditions appear less favorable for this to materialize, but we will continue watching it.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

