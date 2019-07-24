ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a humid morning across Central Florida, with scattered showers already impacting northwestern areas.

It will be a much more activity Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms continuing to develop throughout the day.

With plenty of cloud cover, temperatures will only climb into the mid and upper 80s in most areas, with low 90s in south Brevard County

The rain chances continue heading into the evening. Deep tropical moisture will remain in place, resulting in more activity.

The threat for scattered showers will continue into the overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

More active weather is expected for Thursday. The tropical moisture remains in place across the area, resulting in more widespread scattered showers and storms. Highs for Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Lower rain chances are expected for Friday and the weekend. Some slightly drier air will move in starting Friday, resulting in a touch lower rain chances. Highs for Friday will be in the low 90s.

By the weekend, winds will again shift to the southeast. This will push the best chance for rain in inland areas once again, primarily in the afternoon hours. Highs for the weekend will hold in the low 90s.

More showers and storms are expected across the area for next week. The morning hours will be quiet, with activity once again developing in the afternoon and early evening. Highs for next week will be in the low 90s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

It is not going to be a pleasant for boating, with scattered showers and storms likely throughout much of the day and stronger southwesterly winds.

Surfers will find poor-to-fair conditions, with a smaller east-southeasterly trade surf.

The rip current threat will be moderate for Wednesday, with Atlantic water temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We continue to watch a cold front in the northern Gulf of Mexico. An area of low pressure may develop along the front in the next two days.

The system would slowly drift northeastward and could possibly become a tropical or subtropical system.

Right now, this complex has a low chance of development.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

