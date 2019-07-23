ORLANDO, Fla. — Increased coverage of showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with ample tropical moisture available.

Heavy rain is possible. Highs will hover around 90 degrees.

Expect higher rain chances through midweek. Numerous showers and storms are likely each afternoon with locally heavy rain possible.

The highs will stay close to 91 degrees.

Typical July weather will hold into this weekend with daily afternoon storm chances and highs close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

An increased wind swell mix will occur as Tropical Depression Three passes east of Cape Canaveral, bumping up wave heights to around 2 to 3 feet.

Surf conditions will be fair but it is encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Those in small craft are urged to use caution with seas around 2 to 3 feet offshore.

Tropical Depression Three will be lifting north over the adjacent Atlantic waters. No significant impacts are expected from this feature as it eventually gets absorbed by a front entering the southeastern United States.

But it may be the reason why Central Florida may see higher rain chances through the midweek.

No other tropical concerns at this time. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Get the detailed forecast of Tropical Depression Three here .

