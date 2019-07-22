ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep the rain gear close by, a stormy week is ahead for Central Florida. This afternoon will feature another round of scattered storms, which is typical for late July.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-90s for most neighborhoods. “Feel-like” temperatures will be around 100 degrees.

If you work outdoors or are headed to the beaches be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen along with staying hydrated in the heat.

Storm chances will increase from east to west after midday. Some of the storms could become strong with high wind, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours. These storms will taper off this evening and skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Nighttime temperatures will fall back into the middle to upper 70s.

The weather setup will shift on Tuesday. The winds will start to come out of the west and southwest. This will cause storms to develop along the West Coast to start and press eastward throughout the afternoon.

This pattern change will give places like coastal Flagler, Volusia, and coastal Brevard Counties a better shot at rain. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a cold front will start to move into the southeastern U.S. This front, or trough of low pressure, combined with a tropical wave moving toward the Florida Peninsula will result in a higher coverage of rain and storms for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The coverage will increase to 70 to 80 percent, which is high by July standards. The higher coverage of clouds and rain will lead to temperatures being a bit cooler than average. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon.

The coverage of rain will drop back down to around 40 percent by the weekend. High temperatures will once again be in the low to mid-90s by Saturday and Sunday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents has lowered, but it is always best to swim near a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index is extreme, which means sunburn could happen in less than ten minutes.

If you’re boating, there will be a chance of afternoon storms. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 knots. Seas will be running at 2 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

A trough of low pressure moving through the Central Bahamas is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are only marginally conducive for development over the next few days. Movement of the tropical wave is to the west-northwest at 15 mph. Formation potential in the next 48 hours is low at only 20 percent and in the next five days it is at 20 percent. Stay with your Weather On The Ones for more updates.

