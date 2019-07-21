ORLANDO, Fla. — A stormy week is ahead for Central Florida with temperatures that will be dropping some thanks to higher rain chances.

Scattered showers and storms will return Sunday afternoon and the coverage will be around 40 percent.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s for most neighborhoods. Some of the storms could become strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and torrential downpours.

Heat indices will make it feel-like it is around 100 degrees once again.

Storms will taper off later Sunday evening. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with warm temperatures. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70s.

The coverage of storms will increase to 50 percent on Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Monday afternoon.

A trough of low pressure will lead to a wind shift with the west coast sea breeze becoming more predominant by Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will lead to a wider coverage of storms for mid-week. This trough combined with a tropical wave that will be traversing the east coast in the coming days will provide added fuel for showers and storms.

The coverage of rain and storms will increase to 60 to 70 percent for mid to late week.

High temperatures will fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Afternoon highs could actually be a few degrees below average thanks to the added coverage of rain and clouds.

The tropical wave around the Bahamas has a low chance of development, but it is something that we will need to watch closely. Regardless of development, it will bring higher rain chances for most of the upcoming week. The coverage of rain will go back down to 40 to 50 percent by next weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents has lowered, but it is always best to swim near a lifeguard.

Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index is extreme, which means sunburn could happen in less than ten minutes.

If you are boating, there will be a chance of afternoon storms. The winds will be out of the south and shifting to the southeast at 5 to 15 knots.

Seas will be 1 foot with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Favorable boating conditions will continue through Sunday and into the start of this week.

A tropical wave located about 300 miles east of the central Bahamas is producing disorganized showers and storms.

Although environmental conditions are currently unfavorable for development, they are expected to become a little more conducive over the next few days while the disturbance moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Interests in the central and northwest Bahamas, southern Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation in the next 48 hours is low at only 10 percent and in the next five days it is at 20 percent.

Atlantic hurricane reason runs through November 30.

