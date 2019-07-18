ORLANDO, Fla. — We have started our Thursday on another very warm and hazy note, as the sun begins heating us quickly.

A few widely scattered storms will fire up later Thursday. Isolated strong storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning might be expected.

Rain coverage both Thursday and Friday is around 40 percent. A rinse and repeat forecast takes us into the weekend.

Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s.

We've stacked up 23 days at or above 95 degrees in Orlando and several other Central Florida neighborhoods, and we are not seeing a change in our pattern the next several days.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Very poor conditions for area surfers this morning, and only a hint better Thursday afternoon. Wave heights remain a low one to two feet, with a minor east-southeast trade swell.

Enough of a long period swell is in place to create a moderate threat of rip currents, and as always, use extra caution when entering the Atlantic.

Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 70s from Flagler Beach down to Ponce Inlet, and in the lower 80s from Cocoa Beach down to Vero Beach. The UV index is extreme.

No new development is expected over the next five to seven days.

Conditions remain largely unfavorable for any short-term development thanks to strong winds aloft that tear potential systems apart and dry air that continues to move across the Atlantic.

Atlantic hurricane reason runs through November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location